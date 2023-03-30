TPCO (GRAMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. TPCO has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.33.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

