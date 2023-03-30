TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 174,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $240,821.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 181,508 shares of company stock worth $252,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCON stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 124,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,782. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

