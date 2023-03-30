Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,868 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 5,762 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

