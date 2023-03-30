Traders Purchase Large Volume of Jefferies Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,960 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 206% compared to the average volume of 967 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.