Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $335.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

