Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 635,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after buying an additional 107,656 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.