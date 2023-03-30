Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 112 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

