TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Stock Performance

TANNI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.13. 13,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

