Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $142,937.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,003.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $142,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,003.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 486,498 shares of company stock worth $11,360,561. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,236 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,325,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after buying an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMCI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,946. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

