Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $6.12 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $313.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

