Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

USB stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.