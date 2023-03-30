Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,227 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

