Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.12).

Shares of BBOX traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 139.60 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 5,346,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,290. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.40 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Brown purchased 11,042 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.70 ($18,315.15). 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

