TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,823 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 435,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

