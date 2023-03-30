TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock worth $2,488,588,588. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.31. 4,002,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,009. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $391.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

