TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.76. 23,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.30 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.