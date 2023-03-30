TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

EFV stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,386 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

