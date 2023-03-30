TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 969 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,326,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.04. 216,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,934. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.