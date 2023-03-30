TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 584,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,837. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

