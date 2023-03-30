TrueWealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $75.57. The company had a trading volume of 145,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,809. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

