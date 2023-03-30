Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 8,814,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,072,943. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.19.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

