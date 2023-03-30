Truist Financial Trims Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Target Price to $28.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

CEQP opened at $24.50 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -935.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares during the period. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,122,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,335,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after buying an additional 2,165,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,723,000 after buying an additional 1,469,303 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,412,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 1,062,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

