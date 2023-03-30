Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of TSGTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 6,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.52.
About Tsingtao Brewery
