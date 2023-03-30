Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of TSGTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 6,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.