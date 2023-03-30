Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of TWLV stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,881. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 137,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

