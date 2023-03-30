Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Shares of VEEE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 758,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,606. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

