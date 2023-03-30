Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Short Interest Update

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 953,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,415. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

