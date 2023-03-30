UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,591,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 2,933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 492.0 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UniCredit stock remained flat at $18.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.