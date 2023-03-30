UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,591,700 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 2,933,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 492.0 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
UniCredit stock remained flat at $18.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $20.87.
UniCredit Company Profile
