UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,496. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €15.00 ($16.13) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.16.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

