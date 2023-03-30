Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.94

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $7.34. Unifi shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 109,311 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Unifi Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Unifi

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $676,129.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $90,870. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 757.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 116,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Stories

