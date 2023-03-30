UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. UniFirst updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.02-$5.37 EPS.

UniFirst Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.49. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at UniFirst

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in UniFirst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Featured Stories

