UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. UniFirst updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.02-$5.37 EPS.

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.49.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UniFirst by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

