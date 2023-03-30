Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unilever were worth $46,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,806. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

