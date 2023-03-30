Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $5.94 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00020768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.43 billion and $70.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00314850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.91947304 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 639 active market(s) with $78,740,765.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

