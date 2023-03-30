United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.
