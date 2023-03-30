United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $142.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

