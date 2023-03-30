United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €26.50 by UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) price target on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €16.32 ($17.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. United Internet has a one year low of €16.97 ($18.25) and a one year high of €32.33 ($34.76).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

