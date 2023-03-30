United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Price Down 20.5%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) shares were down 20.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of United Malt Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

United Malt Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

About United Malt Group

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and food markets in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts, and related products to craft brewers.

