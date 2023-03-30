United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $191.60. The company had a trading volume of 489,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,298. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

