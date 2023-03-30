United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.22.

NYSE UPS opened at $191.47 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

