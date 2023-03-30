United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 42,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 165,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

