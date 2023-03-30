Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.44. Uniti Group shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 584,801 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -545.40%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

