Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, an increase of 209.0% from the February 28th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on UEIC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

UEIC traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 204,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of 313.10 and a beta of 1.26.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Stories

