Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Universal Robina Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS UVRBF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. Universal Robina has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

About Universal Robina

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

