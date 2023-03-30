Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

UTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 552.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 127,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 249.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $7,193,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

About Universal Technical Institute

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

