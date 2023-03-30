Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Up 58.6% in March

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 655,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Upland Software Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,950. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Upland Software by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Upland Software by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

