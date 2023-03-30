Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 108.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of UBA opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $684.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

