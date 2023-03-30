USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

USCB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,294. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.45. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USCB Financial by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in USCB Financial by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter worth $5,782,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

