VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.42). Approximately 277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.30).

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £388.55 million, a P/E ratio of 404.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 382.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.87.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,359.55%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

