Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Down 64.7% in March

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNA remained flat at $10.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 399,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

