Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

MTN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $224.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.25. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $270.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

