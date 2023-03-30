Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.80. Approximately 63,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 115,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.83.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.